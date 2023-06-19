Consensus estimate for Cardiff Oncology Inc. (CRDF)’s next quarter EPS at -$0.28

Cardiff Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: CRDF) closed the day trading at $1.57 down -1.26% from the previous closing price of $1.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 200970 shares were traded. CRDF stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CRDF, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 12.50 and its Current Ratio is at 12.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 25 when Erlander Mark bought 10,000 shares for $1.43 per share. The transaction valued at 14,300 led to the insider holds 24,481 shares of the business.

White Lale bought 15,000 shares of CRDF for $24,525 on Sep 19. The Director now owns 113,788 shares after completing the transaction at $1.64 per share. On Sep 16, another insider, Levine James E., who serves as the Chief Financial Officer of the company, bought 30,000 shares for $1.56 each. As a result, the insider paid 46,710 and bolstered with 60,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CRDF now has a Market Capitalization of 69.70M and an Enterprise Value of -24.69M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 177.49 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -62.52 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CRDF has reached a high of $3.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6390, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6448.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CRDF traded about 172.19K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CRDF traded about 127.5k shares per day. A total of 44.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.40M. Insiders hold about 1.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CRDF as of May 30, 2023 were 540.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.54M, compared to 616.93k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.25%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.24 and a low estimate of -$0.29, while EPS last year was -$0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.28, with high estimates of -$0.25 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.01 and -$1.23 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.09. EPS for the following year is -$1.38, with 3 analysts recommending between -$1.01 and -$1.85.