Consensus estimate for Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (IKT)’s next quarter EPS at -$0.16

Inhibikase Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: IKT) closed the day trading at $0.61 down -3.02% from the previous closing price of $0.63. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0190 from its previous closing price. On the day, 100510 shares were traded. IKT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.6598 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.6110.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IKT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.40 and its Current Ratio is at 10.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 16 when Werner Milton H. bought 5,000 shares for $0.80 per share. The transaction valued at 4,000 led to the insider holds 5,335,433 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IKT now has a Market Capitalization of 19.88M and an Enterprise Value of -5.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 196.01 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IKT has reached a high of $1.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.44. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.6179, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6893.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IKT traded about 205.31K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IKT traded about 46.42k shares per day. A total of 27.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 19.85M. Insiders hold about 21.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 18.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IKT as of May 30, 2023 were 217.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.22M, compared to 309.64k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.70% and a Short% of Float of 0.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.15 and a low estimate of -$0.15, while EPS last year was -$0.18. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.16, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.16.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.65 and -$0.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.65. EPS for the following year is -$0.46, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.26 and -$0.66.