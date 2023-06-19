Consensus estimate for Universal Technical Institute Inc. (UTI)’s next quarter EPS at $0.1

Universal Technical Institute Inc. (NYSE: UTI) closed the day trading at $6.42 down -3.60% from the previous closing price of $6.66. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 157922 shares were traded. UTI stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.41.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UTI, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.74 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rosenblatt on July 12, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $11.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 30 when Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 112,390 shares for $6.97 per share. The transaction valued at 783,358 led to the insider holds 621,311 shares of the business.

Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 30,560 shares of UTI for $209,030 on Mar 29. The Director now owns 508,921 shares after completing the transaction at $6.84 per share. On Mar 28, another insider, Coliseum Capital Management, L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 6,282 shares for $6.74 each. As a result, the insider paid 42,341 and bolstered with 478,361 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UTI now has a Market Capitalization of 218.71M and an Enterprise Value of 454.21M. As of this moment, Universal’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 79.26, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.63. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.95.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UTI has reached a high of $8.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.77.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UTI traded about 111.84K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UTI traded about 79.59k shares per day. A total of 34.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.75M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 82.30% stake in the company. Shares short for UTI as of May 30, 2023 were 602.42k with a Short Ratio of 0.60M, compared to 684.99k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.77% and a Short% of Float of 1.85%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.09.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.15 and $0.04 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.09. EPS for the following year is $0.67, with 3 analysts recommending between $0.78 and $0.5.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $148.3M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $150M to a low estimate of $145.2M. As of the current estimate, Universal Technical Institute Inc.’s year-ago sales were $100.97M, an estimated increase of 46.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $169.07M, an increase of 52.80% over than the figure of $46.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $171M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $167.7M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UTI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $602.32M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $600M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $601.21M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $418.76M, up 43.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $696.33M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $700M and the low estimate is $694M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.