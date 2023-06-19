Consensus estimates for Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc. (BHR) stock’s next quarter

As of close of business last night, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.92, down -2.73% from its previous closing price of $4.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 428313 shares were traded. BHR stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.0800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.8900.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of BHR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 3.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.26.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Oppenheimer on April 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $9.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 28 when Bennett Monty J sold 250,862 shares for $4.83 per share. The transaction valued at 1,211,663 led to the insider holds 0 shares of the business.

Bennett Monty J sold 75,361 shares of BHR for $363,994 on Feb 28. The Director now owns 23,334 shares after completing the transaction at $4.83 per share. On Feb 27, another insider, Bennett Monty J, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 70,186 shares for $4.87 each. As a result, the insider received 341,806 and left with 13,925 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BHR now has a Market Capitalization of 258.52M and an Enterprise Value of 1.81B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.67. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.50 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BHR has reached a high of $5.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.9546, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3256.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that BHR traded 321.74K shares on average per day over the past three months and 276.12k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 66.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.63M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 67.60% stake in the company. Shares short for BHR as of May 30, 2023 were 1.59M with a Short Ratio of 1.59M, compared to 1.59M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.41% and a Short% of Float of 2.97%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.12, BHR has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.98%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.78%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.35 and low estimates of -$0.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.2 and -$0.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.32. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 2 analysts expect revenue to total $185.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $197.8M to a low estimate of $172.9M. As of the current estimate, Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc.’s year-ago sales were $174.89M, an estimated increase of 6.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $166.1M, an increase of 0.80% less than the figure of $6.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $172.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $159.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BHR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $771.2M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $715.7M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $743.73M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $669.59M, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $788.6M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $788.6M and the low estimate is $788.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.