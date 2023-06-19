Considering Golden Entertainment Inc. (GDEN) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, Golden Entertainment Inc.’s stock clocked out at $42.62, down -2.47% from its previous closing price of $43.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.08 from its previous closing price. On the day, 372706 shares were traded. GDEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.15 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.44.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of GDEN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.41 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 13.20. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.80 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.56.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $43 from $60 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 06 when Arcana Stephen sold 13,672 shares for $42.01 per share. The transaction valued at 574,361 led to the insider holds 235,764 shares of the business.

Arcana Stephen sold 11,328 shares of GDEN for $475,889 on Apr 05. The EVP and COO now owns 249,436 shares after completing the transaction at $42.01 per share. On Oct 06, another insider, Arcana Stephen, who serves as the EVP and COO of the company, sold 12,500 shares for $38.49 each. As a result, the insider received 481,125 and left with 293,691 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GDEN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.23B and an Enterprise Value of 2.12B. As of this moment, Golden’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.01, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 22.27. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.53. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.88 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GDEN has reached a high of $46.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 41.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.74.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that GDEN traded 183.82K shares on average per day over the past three months and 193.35k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 28.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.54M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GDEN as of May 30, 2023 were 886.3k with a Short Ratio of 0.89M, compared to 712.25k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.07% and a Short% of Float of 4.82%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for GDEN, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2016 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 27, 2016. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 09, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 7 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.42, while EPS last year was $0.67. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.33, with high estimates of $0.46 and low estimates of $0.12.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.12 and $1.24 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.76. EPS for the following year is $1.91, with 7 analysts recommending between $2.76 and $0.85.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $282.31M. It ranges from a high estimate of $286.7M to a low estimate of $275.16M. As of the current estimate, Golden Entertainment Inc.’s year-ago sales were $289.37M, an estimated decrease of -2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $255.74M, a decrease of -4.90% less than the figure of -$2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $261M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $246.41M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GDEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.09B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.08B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.12B, down -3.60% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $702.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $725.1M and the low estimate is $678.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -35.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.