Considering Larimar Therapeutics Inc. (LRMR) as a potential investment: What Should You Do?

As of close of business last night, Larimar Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $3.30, down -2.94% from its previous closing price of $3.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 174115 shares were traded. LRMR stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.4800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.2200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of LRMR’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 14.20 and its Current Ratio is at 14.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Guggenheim on October 19, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $12.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Celano Michael bought 5,000 shares for $3.73 per share. The transaction valued at 18,632 led to the insider holds 112,746 shares of the business.

BEN-MAIMON CAROLE bought 5,000 shares of LRMR for $18,525 on May 17. The President and CEO now owns 266,829 shares after completing the transaction at $3.71 per share. On May 17, another insider, Truitt Joseph, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,750 shares for $3.73 each. As a result, the insider paid 10,258 and bolstered with 2,750 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LRMR now has a Market Capitalization of 143.22M and an Enterprise Value of 36.94M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LRMR has reached a high of $6.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.53. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.2023, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.1599.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that LRMR traded 264.28K shares on average per day over the past three months and 249.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 43.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.71M. Insiders hold about 7.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.90% stake in the company. Shares short for LRMR as of May 30, 2023 were 196.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.20M, compared to 260.96k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.46% and a Short% of Float of 0.78%.

Earnings Estimates

