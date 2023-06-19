CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (CFB) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, CrossFirst Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CFB) closed at $10.98 down -3.26% from its previous closing price of $11.35. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 276495 shares were traded. CFB stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.86.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of CrossFirst Bankshares Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.10 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.42. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.02 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.02.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Kuykendall James W. bought 5,000 shares for $9.50 per share. The transaction valued at 47,500 led to the insider holds 58,201 shares of the business.

DALEY MICHAEL JOHN bought 10,000 shares of CFB for $97,500 on May 03. The CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER now owns 10,000 shares after completing the transaction at $9.75 per share. On Mar 10, another insider, King Mason, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 3,600 shares for $11.89 each. As a result, the insider paid 42,804 and bolstered with 93,396 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CFB now has a Market Capitalization of 533.63M. As of this moment, CrossFirst’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.93, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.94. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.85 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CFB has reached a high of $14.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $9.29. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 10.32, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.34.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CFB has traded an average of 136.90K shares per day and 122.08k over the past ten days. A total of 48.64M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 41.54M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 53.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CFB as of May 30, 2023 were 1.45M with a Short Ratio of 1.45M, compared to 1.23M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.99% and a Short% of Float of 3.73%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.35 and a low estimate of $0.35, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.32, with high estimates of $0.33 and low estimates of $0.31.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.42 and $1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.35. EPS for the following year is $1.38, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.45 and $1.33.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $62.14M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $62.22M to a low estimate of $62.02M. As of the current estimate, CrossFirst Bankshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $50.91M, an estimated increase of 22.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $62.74M, an increase of 17.70% less than the figure of $22.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $63.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $61.92M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CFB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $254.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $249.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $251.66M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $210.81M, up 19.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $261.93M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $264.7M and the low estimate is $257.08M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.