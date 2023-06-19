CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (CTMX)’s financial ratios: A comprehensive overview

After finishing at $1.56 in the prior trading day, CytomX Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: CTMX) closed at $1.55, down -0.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 300234 shares were traded. CTMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.5727 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5200.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of CTMX by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BMO Capital Markets on November 14, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $2.60 from $3 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 29 when Jones Elaine V bought 5,000 shares for $1.55 per share. The transaction valued at 7,750 led to the insider holds 5,142 shares of the business.

McCarthy Sean A. sold 7,121 shares of CTMX for $13,391 on Mar 16. The CEO now owns 388,821 shares after completing the transaction at $1.88 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Peterson Amy C., who serves as the EVP, Chief Development Officer of the company, sold 4,257 shares for $1.98 each. As a result, the insider received 8,425 and left with 58,433 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTMX now has a Market Capitalization of 102.16M and an Enterprise Value of -85.26M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at -1.26 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTMX has reached a high of $3.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.6974, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7833.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 579.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 236.07k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 66.25M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 65.22M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CTMX as of May 30, 2023 were 2.28M with a Short Ratio of 2.28M, compared to 2.46M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.44% and a Short% of Float of 3.46%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 8 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.39, while EPS last year was -$0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.19, with high estimates of -$0.12 and low estimates of -$0.39.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.34 and -$1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.68. EPS for the following year is -$0.94, with 7 analysts recommending between -$0.46 and -$1.47.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTMX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $93.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $23.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $62.25M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $53.16M, up 17.10% from the average estimate.