DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTT) Moving Averages: 50-Day and 200-Day

The price of DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (NASDAQ: DRTT) closed at $0.30 in the last session, down -8.81% from day before closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0290 from its previous closing price. On the day, 157205 shares were traded. DRTT stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3290 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.2997.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DRTT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Sanders Kenneth D bought 10,000 shares for $0.33 per share. The transaction valued at 3,299 led to the insider holds 273,250 shares of the business.

Sanders Kenneth D bought 20,000 shares of DRTT for $6,714 on Jun 08. The Director now owns 263,250 shares after completing the transaction at $0.34 per share. On Jun 07, another insider, Sanders Kenneth D, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $0.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,800 and bolstered with 243,250 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DRTT now has a Market Capitalization of 30.84M and an Enterprise Value of 129.88M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.76 whereas that against EBITDA is -5.17.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DRTT has reached a high of $1.35, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3693, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4643.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DRTT traded on average about 90.05K shares per day over the past 3-months and 72.41k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 102.79M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.90M. Insiders hold about 19.73% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.56% stake in the company. Shares short for DRTT as of May 30, 2023 were 491.83k with a Short Ratio of 0.49M, compared to 491.17k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.50% and a Short% of Float of 2.26%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 1 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.06 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.22. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.01, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.22 and -$0.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.22. EPS for the following year is -$0.11, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.11 and -$0.11.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $40.12M. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.12M to a low estimate of $40.12M. As of the current estimate, DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd.’s year-ago sales were $44.7M, an estimated decrease of -10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.92M, an increase of 0.40% over than the figure of -$10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $46.92M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $46.92M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DRTT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $167.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $167.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $167.3M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $172.16M, down -2.80% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $180.47M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $180.47M and the low estimate is $180.47M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.