Dorchester Minerals L.P. (DMLP) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Dorchester Minerals L.P. (NASDAQ: DMLP) closed at $29.10 down -0.51% from its previous closing price of $29.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.15 from its previous closing price. On the day, 286721 shares were traded. DMLP stock price reached its highest trading level at $29.86 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $28.94.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Dorchester Minerals L.P.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 24.94 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 110.04. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 17.70 and its Current Ratio is at 17.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when DORCHESTER MINERALS OPERATING bought 5,000 shares for $29.10 per share. The transaction valued at 145,519 led to the insider holds 39,967 shares of the business.

DORCHESTER MINERALS OPERATING bought 2,500 shares of DMLP for $71,290 on May 31. The Entity Under Common Control now owns 34,967 shares after completing the transaction at $28.52 per share. On May 30, another insider, DORCHESTER MINERALS OPERATING, who serves as the Entity Under Common Control of the company, bought 7,500 shares for $28.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 214,023 and bolstered with 32,467 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DMLP now has a Market Capitalization of 1.12B and an Enterprise Value of 1.07B. As of this moment, Dorchester’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 6.58 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.38.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DMLP has reached a high of $32.10, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $22.51. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.28, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.00.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DMLP has traded an average of 76.56K shares per day and 88.85k over the past ten days. A total of 38.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.54M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.60% stake in the company. Shares short for DMLP as of May 30, 2023 were 208.69k with a Short Ratio of 0.21M, compared to 251.79k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.54% and a Short% of Float of 0.59%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for DMLP is 3.98, from 3.98 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 13.60%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 13.60%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 10.71.

Earnings Estimates

There are 0 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.