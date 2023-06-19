Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO) closed at $1.73 up 0.58% from its previous closing price of $1.72. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 60192 shares were traded. OCTO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.7700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7000.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Eightco Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OCTO now has a Market Capitalization of 4.80M and an Enterprise Value of 30.46M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OCTO has reached a high of $342.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.1254, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8360.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, OCTO has traded an average of 563.32K shares per day and 147.89k over the past ten days. A total of 2.77M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.75M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.60% stake in the company. Shares short for OCTO as of May 30, 2023 were 176.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 62.91k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.37% and a Short% of Float of 6.42%.