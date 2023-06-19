Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc. (EKSO) stock: EPS estimates for the current quarter

As of close of business last night, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.21, down -11.03% from its previous closing price of $1.36. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 58209 shares were traded. EKSO stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4480 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2100.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EKSO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.29 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.16.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 24 when SHERMAN STEVEN sold 45,660 shares for $1.44 per share. The transaction valued at 65,874 led to the insider holds 364,913 shares of the business.

Jones Jason C sold 3,435 shares of EKSO for $5,401 on May 08. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 138,554 shares after completing the transaction at $1.57 per share. On Dec 04, another insider, SHERMAN STEVEN, who serves as the Executive Chair of the company, sold 10,576 shares for $1.28 each. As a result, the insider received 13,492 and left with 728,664 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EKSO now has a Market Capitalization of 16.34M and an Enterprise Value of 7.57M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.76. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.52 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EKSO has reached a high of $2.51, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4994, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5381.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EKSO traded 24.20K shares on average per day over the past three months and 25.38k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.30M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.07M. Insiders hold about 13.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 16.50% stake in the company. Shares short for EKSO as of May 30, 2023 were 34.99k with a Short Ratio of 0.03M, compared to 33.34k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.26% and a Short% of Float of 0.27%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.28 and a low estimate of -$0.28, while EPS last year was -$0.36. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.29, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.27 and -$1.27 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.27. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.75 and -$0.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $4.35M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.35M to a low estimate of $4.35M. As of the current estimate, Ekso Bionics Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.46M, an estimated increase of 25.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.28M, an increase of 28.60% over than the figure of $25.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.28M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.28M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EKSO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.06M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $16.06M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $16.06M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.91M, up 24.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $20.52M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $20.52M and the low estimate is $20.52M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.