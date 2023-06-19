EMX Royalty Corporation (EMX) Decline -1.12% in Day Trading, Closes at $1.76

The price of EMX Royalty Corporation (AMEX: EMX) closed at $1.76 in the last session, down -1.12% from day before closing price of $1.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 121056 shares were traded. EMX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8000 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.7600.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at EMX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.32.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on October 11, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.50.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EMX now has a Market Capitalization of 195.03M and an Enterprise Value of 216.62M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 13.59 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.64. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 12.31 whereas that against EBITDA is -31.10.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EMX has reached a high of $2.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.57. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.9618, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9156.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, EMX traded on average about 133.93K shares per day over the past 3-months and 111.1k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 110.66M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 78.61M. Insiders hold about 28.92% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.84% stake in the company. Shares short for EMX as of May 30, 2023 were 18.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 46.9k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.02% and a Short% of Float of 0.02%.

Earnings Estimates

