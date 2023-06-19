Enzo Biochem Inc. (ENZ)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Enzo Biochem Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.01, down -1.47% from its previous closing price of $2.04. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 209178 shares were traded. ENZ stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0628 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9000.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of ENZ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.40 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Rodman & Renshaw on October 18, 2011, Reiterated its Mkt Outperform rating but revised its target price to $5 from $7 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 13 when Wolf James G. bought 5,000 shares for $1.29 per share. The transaction valued at 6,450 led to the insider holds 115,000 shares of the business.

Wolf James G. bought 5,000 shares of ENZ for $6,425 on Feb 13. The 10% owner until 2/13/2023 now owns 4,100,000 shares after completing the transaction at $1.28 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, Wolf James G., who serves as the 10% owner until 2/13/2023 of the company, bought 5,000 shares for $1.29 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,450 and bolstered with 4,095,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ENZ now has a Market Capitalization of 99.95M and an Enterprise Value of 119.24M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.68 whereas that against EBITDA is -2.78.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ENZ has reached a high of $2.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.00. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3860, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.9584.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that ENZ traded 889.77K shares on average per day over the past three months and 115.43k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 49.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.77M. Insiders hold about 9.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ENZ as of May 30, 2023 were 1.09M with a Short Ratio of 1.09M, compared to 1.22M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.20% and a Short% of Float of 2.89%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, Enbridge Inc analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $32.32, with high estimates of $0.05 and low estimates of $104.40.

EPS for the following year is $ETF, with Stocks analysts recommending between $Stocks and $Stocks.