EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (EEIQ) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $1.68

As of close of business last night, EpicQuest Education Group International Limited’s stock clocked out at $1.68, down -1.12% from its previous closing price of $1.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 94812 shares were traded. EEIQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.6200.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EEIQ’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EEIQ now has a Market Capitalization of 19.23M and an Enterprise Value of 8.81M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.08 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.25. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.39 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EEIQ has reached a high of $3.63, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.5305, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.5804.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EEIQ traded 590.30K shares on average per day over the past three months and 53.17k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 11.19M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 4.11M. Insiders hold about 69.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 0.20% stake in the company. Shares short for EEIQ as of May 30, 2023 were 124.95k with a Short Ratio of 0.12M, compared to 9.64k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.45%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $6.33M. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.33M to a low estimate of $6.33M. As of the current estimate, EpicQuest Education Group International Limited’s year-ago sales were $5.34M, an estimated increase of 18.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.33M, an increase of 18.50% over than the figure of $18.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.33M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.33M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EEIQ’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.33M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.33M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.33M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.34M, up 18.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $5.34M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.34M and the low estimate is $5.34M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.