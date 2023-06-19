Examining 908 Devices Inc. (MASS)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: MASS) closed at $8.48 down -2.30% from its previous closing price of $8.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.20 from its previous closing price. On the day, 473986 shares were traded. MASS stock price reached its highest trading level at $8.77 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $8.35.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of 908 Devices Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.40 and its Current Ratio is at 10.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stephens on February 07, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $14.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 07 when Brown Christopher D. sold 4,470 shares for $10.03 per share. The transaction valued at 44,834 led to the insider holds 897,905 shares of the business.

Knopp Kevin J. sold 60,000 shares of MASS for $607,200 on May 23. The President and CEO now owns 367,848 shares after completing the transaction at $10.12 per share. On May 23, another insider, Brown Christopher D., who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 10,000 shares for $10.02 each. As a result, the insider received 100,200 and left with 892,375 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MASS now has a Market Capitalization of 271.76M and an Enterprise Value of 117.70M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.45 whereas that against EBITDA is -3.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MASS has reached a high of $26.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.18, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.65.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, MASS has traded an average of 226.92K shares per day and 192.78k over the past ten days. A total of 31.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 29.14M. Insiders hold about 5.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.40% stake in the company. Shares short for MASS as of May 30, 2023 were 1.54M with a Short Ratio of 1.54M, compared to 1.7M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.78% and a Short% of Float of 7.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.35 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.32 and a low estimate of -$0.38, while EPS last year was -$0.26. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.28 and low estimates of -$0.33.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.21 and -$1.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.33. EPS for the following year is -$1.18, with 5 analysts recommending between -$0.94 and -$1.31.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $10.67M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $11.4M to a low estimate of $10.04M. As of the current estimate, 908 Devices Inc.’s year-ago sales were $11.11M, an estimated decrease of -3.90% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MASS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $51.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $49.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $46.85M, up 6.60% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $63.7M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $67.07M and the low estimate is $60.63M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 27.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.