Examining Brightcove Inc. (BCOV)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ: BCOV) closed at $4.12 down -1.67% from its previous closing price of $4.19. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0700 from its previous closing price. On the day, 240424 shares were traded. BCOV stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.2800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.1150.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Brightcove Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.70 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Rosenblatt on February 13, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $10 from $8 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 14 when Edenbrook Capital, LLC bought 10,000 shares for $4.07 per share. The transaction valued at 40,744 led to the insider holds 6,124,405 shares of the business.

Frank Kristin E. sold 8,058 shares of BCOV for $35,213 on Jun 13. The Director now owns 71,311 shares after completing the transaction at $4.37 per share. On May 17, another insider, DeBevoise Marc, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 55,055 shares for $3.53 each. As a result, the insider paid 194,344 and bolstered with 1,130,962 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, BCOV now has a Market Capitalization of 176.57M and an Enterprise Value of 188.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.91 whereas that against EBITDA is -32.89.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, BCOV has reached a high of $7.39, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.0312, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.3653.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, BCOV has traded an average of 191.92K shares per day and 150.26k over the past ten days. A total of 42.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 40.44M. Insiders hold about 0.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.20% stake in the company. Shares short for BCOV as of May 30, 2023 were 361.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.36M, compared to 329.77k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.84% and a Short% of Float of 1.23%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.02 and a low estimate of -$0.02, while EPS last year was $0.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.05, with high estimates of $0.08 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.07 and -$0.02 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.21, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.23 and $0.19.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $50.65M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $50.9M to a low estimate of $50.53M. As of the current estimate, Brightcove Inc.’s year-ago sales were $54.45M, an estimated decrease of -7.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $52.24M, a decrease of -0.50% over than the figure of -$7.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $52.8M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $51.52M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for BCOV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $206.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $205.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $205.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $211.01M, down -2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $221.48M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $226.35M and the low estimate is $216.61M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.