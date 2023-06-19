Examining Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (DFIN)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc. (NYSE: DFIN) closed at $45.39 down -2.76% from its previous closing price of $46.68. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.29 from its previous closing price. On the day, 337507 shares were traded. DFIN stock price reached its highest trading level at $46.97 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $45.23.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 47.69 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.31. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.73 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 05 when Reiners Jennifer B sold 1,030 shares for $44.86 per share. The transaction valued at 46,206 led to the insider holds 47,693 shares of the business.

Simcoe Capital Management, LLC sold 212,696 shares of DFIN for $9,073,526 on May 08. The 10% Owner now owns 115,435 shares after completing the transaction at $42.66 per share. On May 08, another insider, Jacobowitz Jeffrey, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 212,696 shares for $42.66 each. As a result, the insider received 9,073,526 and left with 3,433,793 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DFIN now has a Market Capitalization of 1.34B and an Enterprise Value of 1.58B. As of this moment, Donnelley’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.62, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.56. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.92.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DFIN has reached a high of $50.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.34, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 40.93.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, DFIN has traded an average of 171.16K shares per day and 153.26k over the past ten days. A total of 29.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.93M. Insiders hold about 2.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for DFIN as of May 30, 2023 were 660.41k with a Short Ratio of 0.66M, compared to 890.61k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.24% and a Short% of Float of 3.25%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.09 and a low estimate of $0.97, while EPS last year was $1.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.85, with high estimates of $1.01 and low estimates of $0.72.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.97. EPS for the following year is $3.41, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.66 and $3.15.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $229.35M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $232.64M to a low estimate of $224.8M. As of the current estimate, Donnelley Financial Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $266.2M, an estimated decrease of -13.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $204.22M, an increase of 8.20% over than the figure of -$13.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $219.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $191M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DFIN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $854.8M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $790.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $817.48M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $833.6M, down -1.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $843.1M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $874.8M and the low estimate is $817.8M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.