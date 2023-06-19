Examining ESSA Bancorp Inc. (ESSA)’s cash flow and debt position

ESSA Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: ESSA) closed the day trading at $15.71 down -0.44% from the previous closing price of $15.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.07 from its previous closing price. On the day, 51659 shares were traded.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ESSA, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 2.74 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.01. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESSA now has a Market Capitalization of 163.42M. As of this moment, ESSA’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.49, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESSA has reached a high of $21.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.79. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 14.97, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.58.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ESSA traded about 17.13K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ESSA traded about 27.14k shares per day. A total of 9.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.75M. Insiders hold about 4.80% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 38.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ESSA as of May 30, 2023 were 13.57k with a Short Ratio of 0.01M, compared to 21.5k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.13% and a Short% of Float of 0.16%.

Dividends & Splits

ESSA’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.60, up from 0.60 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.77%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.70.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 1 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.43 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.43 and a low estimate of $0.43, while EPS last year was $0.51. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.44, with high estimates of $0.44 and low estimates of $0.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.86 and $1.86 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.86. EPS for the following year is $1.87, with 1 analysts recommending between $1.87 and $1.87.

Revenue Estimates

1 analysts predict $17.28M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.28M to a low estimate of $17.28M. As of the current estimate, ESSA Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $17.11M, an estimated increase of 1.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $17.57M, a decrease of -8.10% less than the figure of $1.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $17.57M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $17.57M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESSA’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $69.11M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $69.11M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $69.11M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $68.28M, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $72.04M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $72.04M and the low estimate is $72.04M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.