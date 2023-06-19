Examining Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XENE)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: XENE) closed at $40.79 down -2.95% from its previous closing price of $42.03. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 490805 shares were traded. XENE stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.31 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $40.56.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 23.70 and its Current Ratio is at 23.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cantor Fitzgerald on April 25, 2023, initiated with a Overweight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $58.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 01 when PIMSTONE SIMON N. sold 31,713 shares for $38.82 per share. The transaction valued at 1,231,247 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

PIMSTONE SIMON N. sold 62,526 shares of XENE for $2,420,051 on May 31. The Director now owns 6,000 shares after completing the transaction at $38.70 per share. On May 30, another insider, PIMSTONE SIMON N., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 37,006 shares for $39.28 each. As a result, the insider received 1,453,672 and left with 18,000 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, XENE now has a Market Capitalization of 2.59B and an Enterprise Value of 2.07B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3816.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.90. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.11k whereas that against EBITDA is -13.36.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, XENE has reached a high of $43.75, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.36. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 39.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 37.58.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, XENE has traded an average of 394.05K shares per day and 459.31k over the past ten days. A total of 65.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.36M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.30% stake in the company. Shares short for XENE as of May 30, 2023 were 2.92M with a Short Ratio of 2.92M, compared to 3.45M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.60% and a Short% of Float of 4.62%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.7 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.52 and a low estimate of -$0.78, while EPS last year was -$0.55. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.48 and low estimates of -$0.84.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.37 and -$3.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.81. EPS for the following year is -$3.2, with 15 analysts recommending between -$2.42 and -$3.86.