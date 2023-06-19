Examining Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (YTEN)’s cash flow and debt position

In the latest session, Yield10 Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ: YTEN) closed at $2.06 down -7.21% from its previous closing price of $2.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 65501 shares were traded. YTEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.0200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Yield10 Bioscience Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on September 10, 2020, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when SCHULER JACK W bought 335,570 shares for $2.98 per share. The transaction valued at 999,999 led to the insider holds 962,956 shares of the business.

SCHULER JACK W sold 608 shares of YTEN for $1,082 on Dec 20. The 10% Owner now owns 627,386 shares after completing the transaction at $1.78 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, SCHULER JACK W, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 5,100 shares for $1.76 each. As a result, the insider received 8,976 and left with 627,994 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, YTEN now has a Market Capitalization of 12.40M and an Enterprise Value of 13.20M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 33.47 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.96. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 36.56 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, YTEN has reached a high of $4.19, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.63. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.8364, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8131.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, YTEN has traded an average of 23.72K shares per day and 29.41k over the past ten days. A total of 5.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 3.99M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 8.40% stake in the company. Shares short for YTEN as of May 30, 2023 were 69.6k with a Short Ratio of 0.07M, compared to 107.95k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.16% and a Short% of Float of 1.39%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.48 and a low estimate of -$0.64, while EPS last year was -$0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.84 and -$2.45 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.11. EPS for the following year is -$1.41, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.78 and -$1.88.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for YTEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $700k, while the lowest revenue estimate was $160k, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $380k. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $450k, down -15.60% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.32M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.35M and the low estimate is $1.2M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 510.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.