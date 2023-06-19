Farmer Bros. Co. (FARM)’s EPS estimates by 1 analysts

As of close of business last night, Farmer Bros. Co.’s stock clocked out at $2.73, down -1.09% from its previous closing price of $2.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 207765 shares were traded.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FARM’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.52 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, ROTH Capital on September 01, 2021, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $14 from $7 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Nov 11 when MORAGNE MAURICE S.J. sold 13,250 shares for $5.67 per share. The transaction valued at 75,128 led to the insider holds 63,621 shares of the business.

Radoff Bradley Louis bought 50,000 shares of FARM for $252,310 on Oct 05. The now owns 125,000 shares after completing the transaction at $5.05 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FARM now has a Market Capitalization of 54.87M and an Enterprise Value of 186.45M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.37 whereas that against EBITDA is 305.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FARM has reached a high of $6.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.6168, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.3033.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FARM traded 2.00M shares on average per day over the past three months and 12.38M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.92M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 14.06M. Insiders hold about 4.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 58.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FARM as of May 30, 2023 were 378.43k with a Short Ratio of 0.38M, compared to 336.64k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.88% and a Short% of Float of 2.84%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 1 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.6 and a low estimate of -$0.6, while EPS last year was -$0.21. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.29 and -$2.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.9, with 1 analysts recommending between -$0.9 and -$0.9.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 1 analysts expect revenue to total $121.2M. It ranges from a high estimate of $121.2M to a low estimate of $121.2M. As of the current estimate, Farmer Bros. Co.’s year-ago sales were $122.99M, an estimated decrease of -1.50% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FARM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $499.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $499.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $499.5M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $469.19M, up 6.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $540.5M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $540.5M and the low estimate is $540.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.