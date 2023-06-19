FaZe Holdings Inc. (FAZE) Stock Price Peaks at $0.5080 During Trading

The closing price of FaZe Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: FAZE) was $0.47 for the day, down -0.38% from the previous closing price of $0.47. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0018 from its previous closing price. On the day, 120338 shares were traded. FAZE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.5080 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.4732.

Ratios:

Our analysis of FAZE’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when Brandt Tamara Sue sold 12,839 shares for $1.86 per share. The transaction valued at 23,868 led to the insider holds 478,598 shares of the business.

Brandt Tamara Sue sold 20,000 shares of FAZE for $37,380 on Dec 20. The Chief Legal Officer now owns 491,437 shares after completing the transaction at $1.87 per share. On Dec 19, another insider, Brandt Tamara Sue, who serves as the Chief Legal Officer of the company, sold 20,000 shares for $1.86 each. As a result, the insider received 37,284 and left with 511,437 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FAZE now has a Market Capitalization of 35.55M and an Enterprise Value of 10.92M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.53 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.16 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.07.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FAZE has reached a high of $24.69, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.5167, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.8697.

Shares Statistics:

FAZE traded an average of 316.92K shares per day over the past three months and 138.9k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 75.13M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 52.67M. Insiders hold about 3.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 20.70% stake in the company. Shares short for FAZE as of May 30, 2023 were 986.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.99M, compared to 1.1M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.31% and a Short% of Float of 1.75%.