Financial Institutions Inc. (FISI) Stocks Hit Low of $16.46 Before Closing at $16.49

In the latest session, Financial Institutions Inc. (NASDAQ: FISI) closed at $16.49 down -1.26% from its previous closing price of $16.70. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.21 from its previous closing price. On the day, 215497 shares were traded. FISI stock price reached its highest trading level at $16.92 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $16.46.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Financial Institutions Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.83 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.66. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.31 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Hovde Group on October 31, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $29 from $33 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when BOSWELL DONALD bought 890 shares for $16.74 per share. The transaction valued at 14,899 led to the insider holds 9,407 shares of the business.

HOLLIDAY SUSAN R bought 1,000 shares of FISI for $15,700 on May 11. The Director now owns 1,000 shares after completing the transaction at $15.70 per share. On May 08, another insider, GULLO SAMUEL M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $15.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 31,880 and bolstered with 33,004 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FISI now has a Market Capitalization of 253.54M. As of this moment, Financial’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.87, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.31. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.61. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.62.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FISI has reached a high of $28.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 16.95, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 22.29.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FISI has traded an average of 83.52K shares per day and 192.98k over the past ten days. A total of 15.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 15.01M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.50% stake in the company. Shares short for FISI as of May 30, 2023 were 148.67k with a Short Ratio of 0.15M, compared to 161.79k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.97% and a Short% of Float of 0.99%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for FISI is 1.20, from 1.17 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.01%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.13.

Earnings Estimates

There are 3 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.75 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.74, while EPS last year was $0.99. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.8, with high estimates of $0.87 and low estimates of $0.76.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.22 and $3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.1. EPS for the following year is $3.11, with 3 analysts recommending between $3.2 and $3.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $46.12M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $53.01M to a low estimate of $41.85M. As of the current estimate, Financial Institutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $41.6M, an estimated increase of 10.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.82M, an increase of 10.70% less than the figure of $10.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $53.73M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $41.84M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FISI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $213.23M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $167.32M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $185.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $167.37M, up 10.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $191.41M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $221.64M and the low estimate is $171.19M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.