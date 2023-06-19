First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (FGBI)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, First Guaranty Bancshares Inc.’s stock clocked out at $12.67, down -3.21% from its previous closing price of $13.09. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 50744 shares were traded. FGBI stock price reached its highest trading level at $13.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $12.36.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of FGBI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 0.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.23. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.18 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 11 when Smith Edgar R. III bought 1,000 shares for $23.70 per share. The transaction valued at 23,700 led to the insider holds 7,443 shares of the business.

Smith Edgar R. III bought 106 shares of FGBI for $2,512 on Jan 10. The Director now owns 6,443 shares after completing the transaction at $23.70 per share. On Jan 06, another insider, Smith Edgar R. III, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 37 shares for $23.70 each. As a result, the insider paid 877 and bolstered with 6,337 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FGBI now has a Market Capitalization of 144.83M. As of this moment, First’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.05, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.22. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FGBI has reached a high of $27.15, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.37. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.37, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.63.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that FGBI traded 22.25K shares on average per day over the past three months and 35.03k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 10.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.44M. Insiders hold about 20.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FGBI as of May 30, 2023 were 165.56k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 141.86k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.45% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.64, FGBI has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.64. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.06%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.33. The current Payout Ratio is 30.60% for FGBI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 21, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 13, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.38 and a low estimate of $0.22, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.24, with high estimates of $0.26 and low estimates of $0.2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.22 and $1.22 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.22. EPS for the following year is $1.37, with 3 analysts recommending between $1.4 and $1.35.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 3 analysts expect revenue to total $22.95M. It ranges from a high estimate of $23.24M to a low estimate of $22.7M. As of the current estimate, First Guaranty Bancshares Inc.’s year-ago sales were $26.31M, an estimated decrease of -12.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $24.63M, a decrease of -9.90% over than the figure of -$12.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $24.91M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $24.48M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FGBI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $95.86M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $94.55M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $95.17M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $100.04M, down -4.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $106.63M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $109.3M and the low estimate is $104.44M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.