Forestar Group Inc. (FOR) Stocks Reach New Highs at $20.64 During Trading Session

After finishing at $21.07 in the prior trading day, Forestar Group Inc. (NYSE: FOR) closed at $20.64, down -2.04%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 197690 shares were traded. FOR stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.27 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.64.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FOR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.67 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 20.18. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.57 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.57.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when Ringler G.F. (Rick) III sold 2,000 shares for $20.12 per share. The transaction valued at 40,238 led to the insider holds 7,267 shares of the business.

Ringler G.F. (Rick) III sold 3,000 shares of FOR for $45,499 on Dec 19. The Director now owns 6,678 shares after completing the transaction at $15.17 per share. On Sep 22, another insider, BARTOK DANIEL C, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 2,000 shares for $11.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 23,000 and bolstered with 57,993 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FOR now has a Market Capitalization of 1.03B and an Enterprise Value of 1.46B. As of this moment, Forestar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.45, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.64. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.91. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.87 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.21 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FOR has reached a high of $21.83, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.28. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 19.09, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.14.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 120.89K shares per day over the past 3-months and 118.75k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 49.94M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.13M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 36.40% stake in the company. Shares short for FOR as of May 30, 2023 were 437.02k with a Short Ratio of 0.44M, compared to 368.25k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.88% and a Short% of Float of 2.39%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 4 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.55 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.64 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.8. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.62, with high estimates of $0.7 and low estimates of $0.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.29 and $1.99 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.15. EPS for the following year is $2.39, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $2.13.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $287.5M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $290M to a low estimate of $285M. As of the current estimate, Forestar Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $308.5M, an estimated decrease of -6.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $316.75M, a decrease of -17.00% less than the figure of -$6.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $325.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $308M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for FOR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.13B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.1B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.52B, down -27.40% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.28B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.4B and the low estimate is $1.21B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 15.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.