Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (FREQ) Stocks Reach New Highs at $0.37 During Trading Session

After finishing at $0.38 in the prior trading day, Frequency Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FREQ) closed at $0.37, down -1.57%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0059 from its previous closing price. On the day, 90887 shares were traded. FREQ stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3900 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3700.

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of FREQ by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 3.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when McCubbin Quentin sold 6,569 shares for $1.52 per share. The transaction valued at 9,985 led to the insider holds 38,340 shares of the business.

Arnold Wendy S sold 5,638 shares of FREQ for $8,570 on Jul 06. The Chief People Officer now owns 21,186 shares after completing the transaction at $1.52 per share. On Jul 06, another insider, Loose Christopher R., who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 4,415 shares for $1.53 each. As a result, the insider received 6,755 and left with 50,050 shares of the company.

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FREQ now has a Market Capitalization of 13.59M and an Enterprise Value of -13.09M.

Over the past 52 weeks, FREQ has reached a high of $5.59, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.35. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3919, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6787.

The stock has traded on average 209.40K shares per day over the past 3-months and 120.18k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 35.32M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 32.49M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 22.60% stake in the company. Shares short for FREQ as of May 30, 2023 were 698.59k with a Short Ratio of 0.70M, compared to 967.05k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.95% and a Short% of Float of 2.08%.

