Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) Records 0.1 million Shares Traded, Reaches $2.3400 High

After finishing at $2.28 in the prior trading day, Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ: HTOO) closed at $2.24, down -1.75%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0400 from its previous closing price. On the day, 104856 shares were traded. HTOO stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3400 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2068.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HTOO by taking a closer look at its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, H.C. Wainwright on June 08, 2021, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HTOO now has a Market Capitalization of 37.31M and an Enterprise Value of 37.49M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HTOO has reached a high of $9.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.13. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.0233, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0268.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 88.38K shares per day over the past 3-months and 184.15k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 14.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 13.22M. Insiders hold about 8.72% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.84% stake in the company. Shares short for HTOO as of May 30, 2023 were 461.2k with a Short Ratio of 0.46M, compared to 420.96k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.17% and a Short% of Float of 4.87%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 2 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.3 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.26 and a low estimate of -$0.34, while EPS last year was $0. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.23 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.85 and -$0.98 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.91. EPS for the following year is -$0.32, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.05 and -$0.69.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $89.39M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $90.89M and the low estimate is $87.88M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 352.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.