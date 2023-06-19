German American Bancorp Inc. (GABC)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of German American Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: GABC) was $29.30 for the day, down -1.71% from the previous closing price of $29.81. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.51 from its previous closing price. On the day, 115786 shares were traded. GABC stock price reached its highest trading level at $30.12 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $29.00.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GABC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.21 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 14.24. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when SHEIDLER JACK bought 130 shares for $26.95 per share. The transaction valued at 3,499 led to the insider holds 58,246 shares of the business.

Ramsey Chris A bought 95 shares of GABC for $2,550 on May 15. The Director now owns 29,547 shares after completing the transaction at $26.95 per share. On May 15, another insider, KELLY JASON M, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 95 shares for $26.95 each. As a result, the insider paid 2,550 and bolstered with 9,518 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GABC now has a Market Capitalization of 866.50M. As of this moment, German’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.23, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.47. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.03. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.43.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GABC has reached a high of $40.70, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $26.03. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 35.40.

Shares Statistics:

GABC traded an average of 78.59K shares per day over the past three months and 84.35k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 29.51M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 27.71M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 41.70% stake in the company. Shares short for GABC as of May 30, 2023 were 671.07k with a Short Ratio of 0.67M, compared to 556.52k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.27% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.96, GABC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.00. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.22%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.36%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.22. The current Payout Ratio is 29.60% for GABC, which recently paid a dividend on May 19, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 08, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 23, 2017 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.71 and a low estimate of $0.66, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.64.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.87 and $2.65 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.72. EPS for the following year is $2.6, with 5 analysts recommending between $2.85 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $64.75M to a low estimate of $63M. As of the current estimate, German American Bancorp Inc.’s year-ago sales were $64.78M, an estimated decrease of -1.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $64.09M, a decrease of -3.80% less than the figure of -$1.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $65.74M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $62.9M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GABC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $261.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $255.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $257.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $259.72M, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $257.02M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $265.99M and the low estimate is $250.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.