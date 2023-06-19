Global Business Travel Group Inc. (GBTG) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Global Business Travel Group Inc. (NYSE: GBTG) was $7.02 for the day, down -3.17% from the previous closing price of $7.25. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.23 from its previous closing price. On the day, 330068 shares were traded. GBTG stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.97.

Ratios:

Our analysis of GBTG’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 8.34.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Evercore ISI on December 22, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $8.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Abbott Paul G bought 350 shares for $6.25 per share. The transaction valued at 2,188 led to the insider holds 2,537,575 shares of the business.

Abbott Paul G bought 8,147 shares of GBTG for $50,907 on May 16. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 2,537,225 shares after completing the transaction at $6.25 per share. On May 15, another insider, Bock Eric J., who serves as the insider of the company, bought 2,250 shares for $6.25 each. As a result, the insider paid 14,062 and bolstered with 2,028,107 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GBTG now has a Market Capitalization of 490.85M and an Enterprise Value of 1.60B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.62 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GBTG has reached a high of $8.40, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.26. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 6.37.

Shares Statistics:

GBTG traded an average of 88.37K shares per day over the past three months and 221.79k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 60.38M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 57.00M. Insiders hold about 5.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.30% stake in the company. Shares short for GBTG as of May 30, 2023 were 721.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.72M, compared to 724.4k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 3.79%.

Earnings Estimates

