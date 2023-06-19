High and low EPS estimates for 1stdibs.Com Inc. (DIBS)’s current quarter

The price of 1stdibs.Com Inc. (NASDAQ: DIBS) closed at $3.61 in the last session, up 0.28% from day before closing price of $3.60. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 289852 shares were traded. DIBS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.6500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.4450.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at DIBS’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 5.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 09 when Etergino Thomas J sold 30,374 shares for $3.88 per share. The transaction valued at 117,860 led to the insider holds 49,979 shares of the business.

ROSENBLATT DAVID S sold 14,175 shares of DIBS for $55,005 on Jun 09. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 1,494,800 shares after completing the transaction at $3.88 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Paul Ross A., who serves as the Chief Technology Officer of the company, sold 12,753 shares for $3.88 each. As a result, the insider received 49,484 and left with 180,902 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, DIBS now has a Market Capitalization of 142.23M and an Enterprise Value of 15.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.54 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.99. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.17 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.83.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, DIBS has reached a high of $7.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.8171, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.1894.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, DIBS traded on average about 153.65K shares per day over the past 3-months and 237.64k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 39.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 34.85M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 68.20% stake in the company. Shares short for DIBS as of May 30, 2023 were 1M with a Short Ratio of 1.00M, compared to 1.14M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.54% and a Short% of Float of 4.07%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.2 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.2 and a low estimate of -$0.2, while EPS last year was -$0.01. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.21, with high estimates of -$0.18 and low estimates of -$0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.75 and -$0.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.79. EPS for the following year is -$0.75, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.62 and -$0.86.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $20.6M. It ranges from a high estimate of $21.1M to a low estimate of $20.12M. As of the current estimate, 1stdibs.Com Inc.’s year-ago sales were $24.58M, an estimated decrease of -16.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $20.51M, a decrease of -10.20% over than the figure of -$16.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $21.01M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $19.64M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for DIBS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $87.27M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $81.48M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $85.18M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $96.85M, down -12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $91.57M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $98.79M and the low estimate is $79.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 7.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.