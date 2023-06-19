HireQuest Inc. (HQI) expected to report EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter

In the latest session, HireQuest Inc. (NASDAQ: HQI) closed at $26.84 down -1.76% from its previous closing price of $27.32. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 57001 shares were traded. HQI stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.05.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of HireQuest Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 46.32 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 53.49. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.01.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Barrington Research on March 04, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $29.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when Hermanns Richard bought 4,000 shares for $14.88 per share. The transaction valued at 59,538 led to the insider holds 3,480,814 shares of the business.

Hermanns Richard bought 2,316 shares of HQI for $35,171 on Dec 29. The President and CEO now owns 3,476,814 shares after completing the transaction at $15.19 per share. On Dec 28, another insider, Malhotra R. Rimmy, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $15.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 15,900 and bolstered with 116,130 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HQI now has a Market Capitalization of 371.82M and an Enterprise Value of 385.85M. As of this moment, HireQuest’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 26.81, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 21.73. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 11.61 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 6.09. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 11.43 whereas that against EBITDA is 20.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HQI has reached a high of $28.91, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.80. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 23.00, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.17.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HQI has traded an average of 25.61K shares per day and 45.83k over the past ten days. A total of 13.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.23M. Insiders hold about 45.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 7.00% stake in the company. Shares short for HQI as of May 30, 2023 were 60.44k with a Short Ratio of 0.06M, compared to 36.04k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.43% and a Short% of Float of 0.80%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for HQI is 0.24, from 0.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.88%. The current Payout Ratio is 22.60% for HQI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 07, 2017 when the company split stock in a 1:12 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.3 and a low estimate of $0.26, while EPS last year was $0.37. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.29, with high estimates of $0.31 and low estimates of $0.28.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.13 and $0.97 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $1.23, with 2 analysts recommending between $1.3 and $1.17.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 2 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $10.37M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $10.4M to a low estimate of $10.34M. As of the current estimate, HireQuest Inc.’s year-ago sales were $9.29M, an estimated increase of 11.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $10.56M, an increase of 9.40% less than the figure of $11.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $10.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $10.5M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HQI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $41.7M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $40.2M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $40.97M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $30.95M, up 32.40% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $42.95M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $43.2M and the low estimate is $42.7M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.