Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) Records 62992.0 Shares Traded, Reaches $2.3100 High

After finishing at $2.26 in the prior trading day, Houston American Energy Corp. (AMEX: HUSA) closed at $2.21, down -2.21%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 62992 shares were traded. HUSA stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.3100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.2100.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of HUSA by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 26.60 and its Current Ratio is at 26.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when SCHOONOVER JAMES A bought 15,000 shares for $2.23 per share. The transaction valued at 33,525 led to the insider holds 172,976 shares of the business.

TERWILLIGER JOHN F sold 4,630 shares of HUSA for $18,613 on Nov 25. The CEO and President now owns 671,540 shares after completing the transaction at $4.02 per share. On Sep 02, another insider, SCHOONOVER JAMES A, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 15,000 shares for $4.37 each. As a result, the insider paid 65,550 and bolstered with 157,976 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HUSA now has a Market Capitalization of 24.10M and an Enterprise Value of 19.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 17.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.86. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 13.19 whereas that against EBITDA is -32.72.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HUSA has reached a high of $6.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.07. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.3414, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3005.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 177.33K shares per day over the past 3-months and 96.04k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 10.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 8.84M. Insiders hold about 8.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 12.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HUSA as of May 30, 2023 were 402.82k with a Short Ratio of 0.40M, compared to 427.58k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.69% and a Short% of Float of 4.00%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 0 different market analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.