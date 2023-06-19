How is Colliers International Group Inc.’s (NASDAQ: CIGI) stock expected to perform amid current market woes?

In the latest session, Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ: CIGI) closed at $96.31 down -0.84% from its previous closing price of $97.13. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.82 from its previous closing price. On the day, 83396 shares were traded. CIGI stock price reached its highest trading level at $97.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $96.20.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Colliers International Group Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.07 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 32.83. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.01 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on May 31, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $128.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CIGI now has a Market Capitalization of 4.21B and an Enterprise Value of 6.40B. As of this moment, Colliers’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 100.11, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.01. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.93 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 8.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.45 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.56.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CIGI has reached a high of $133.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 97.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 100.17.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CIGI has traded an average of 99.05K shares per day and 71.14k over the past ten days. A total of 43.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.41M. Insiders hold about 11.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CIGI as of May 30, 2023 were 782.52k with a Short Ratio of 0.78M, compared to 613.69k on Apr 27, 2023.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CIGI is 0.30, from 0.30 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.31%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.31%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.17. The current Payout Ratio is 29.00% for CIGI, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 28, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 01, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1709:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 9 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.44 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.59 and a low estimate of $1.26, while EPS last year was $1.84. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.86, with high estimates of $2.19 and low estimates of $1.69.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.22 and $6.36 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.88. EPS for the following year is $7.8, with 10 analysts recommending between $8.4 and $7.08.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 6 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.08B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.12B to a low estimate of $1.05B. As of the current estimate, Colliers International Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.13B, an estimated decrease of -4.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.12B, an increase of 5.40% over than the figure of -$4.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.17B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.06B.

A total of 9 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CIGI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $4.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $4.35B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $4.47B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $4.46B, up 0.30% from the average estimate. Based on 9 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.83B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.18B and the low estimate is $4.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.