In spite of Civeo Corporation’s (NYSE:CVEO) recent upswing, most analysts remain bearish.

The closing price of Civeo Corporation (NYSE: CVEO) was $19.40 for the day, up 2.00% from the previous closing price of $19.02. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.38 from its previous closing price. On the day, 62275 shares were traded. CVEO stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.65 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $19.06.

Ratios:

Our analysis of CVEO’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 23.08 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 4.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.50 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.49 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, RBC Capital Mkts on April 10, 2017, initiated with a Sector Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.50.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 06 when MOORE CONSTANCE B sold 5,406 shares for $23.00 per share. The transaction valued at 124,338 led to the insider holds 29,340 shares of the business.

Torgerson Lance sold 500,000 shares of CVEO for $16,000,000 on Feb 08. The 10% Owner now owns 1,219,188 shares after completing the transaction at $32.00 per share. On Nov 08, another insider, LAMBERT MARTIN, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 10,665 shares for $31.47 each. As a result, the insider received 335,628 and left with 30,415 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CVEO now has a Market Capitalization of 291.96M and an Enterprise Value of 433.52M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.41 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CVEO has reached a high of $36.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $17.87. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 20.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 26.37.

Shares Statistics:

CVEO traded an average of 69.44K shares per day over the past three months and 38.42k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 15.16M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 12.61M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 75.70% stake in the company. Shares short for CVEO as of May 30, 2023 were 181.93k with a Short Ratio of 0.18M, compared to 214.92k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.21% and a Short% of Float of 1.71%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for CVEO, which recently paid a dividend on Nov 19, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 12, 2014. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Nov 19, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:12 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.25, while EPS last year was $0.54. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.39 and low estimates of $0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.03 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.04, with 2 analysts recommending between $0.38 and -$0.3.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $176.8M to a low estimate of $168.4M. As of the current estimate, Civeo Corporation’s year-ago sales were $184.95M, an estimated decrease of -6.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $165.19M, a decrease of -4.80% over than the figure of -$6.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $169.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $162.58M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CVEO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $649.43M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $647.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $648.28M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $697.05M, down -7.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $622.94M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $654.5M and the low estimate is $588.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -3.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.