In What Direction Will Glatfelter Corporation’s (NYSE:GLT) Stock Goes From Here?

In other words, the price has increased by $0.0000 from its previous closing price. On the day, 483640 shares were traded. GLT stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.0700 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.9150.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at GLT’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.76 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.73.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Fogarty Kevin Michael bought 33,422 shares for $3.63 per share. The transaction valued at 121,255 led to the insider holds 150,000 shares of the business.

Fogarty Kevin Michael bought 38,743 shares of GLT for $135,368 on May 09. The Director now owns 116,578 shares after completing the transaction at $3.49 per share. On May 08, another insider, Fogarty Kevin Michael, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 27,835 shares for $3.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 99,621 and bolstered with 77,835 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, GLT now has a Market Capitalization of 135.25M and an Enterprise Value of 910.86M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.09 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.61 whereas that against EBITDA is 69.51.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, GLT has reached a high of $7.53, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 3.5856, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4976.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, GLT traded on average about 422.45K shares per day over the past 3-months and 296.83k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 44.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.43M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.80% stake in the company. Shares short for GLT as of May 30, 2023 were 929.38k with a Short Ratio of 0.93M, compared to 1.44M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.07% and a Short% of Float of 2.42%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for GLT is 0.56, which was 0.14 in the trailing 12 months. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 5.03.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $373.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $397M to a low estimate of $397M. As of the current estimate, Glatfelter Corporation’s year-ago sales were $334.46M, an estimated increase of 11.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $400.9M, an increase of 5.00% less than the figure of $11.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $400.9M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $400.9M.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for GLT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.51B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.49B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.08B, up 37.50% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.59B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.59B and the low estimate is $1.59B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.