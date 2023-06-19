Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (ICD) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of Independence Contract Drilling Inc. (NYSE: ICD) was $2.69 for the day, down -2.18% from the previous closing price of $2.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 72596 shares were traded. ICD stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.7600 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.6806.

Ratios:

Our analysis of ICD’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.76.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 21 when MSD Partners, L.P. sold 241,496 shares for $2.96 per share. The transaction valued at 715,288 led to the insider holds 1,701,000 shares of the business.

MSD CAPITAL L P sold 57,177 shares of ICD for $169,353 on Dec 21. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $2.96 per share. On Dec 20, another insider, MSD Partners, L.P., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 12,298 shares for $3.01 each. As a result, the insider received 37,017 and left with 1,942,496 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ICD now has a Market Capitalization of 37.83M and an Enterprise Value of 198.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.18 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.17. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.14.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ICD has reached a high of $5.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.61. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.9444, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.4151.

Shares Statistics:

ICD traded an average of 86.38K shares per day over the past three months and 74.33k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 13.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 11.96M. Insiders hold about 10.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 31.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ICD as of May 30, 2023 were 549.1k with a Short Ratio of 0.55M, compared to 526.51k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.90% and a Short% of Float of 4.64%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.17 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.1 and a low estimate of -$0.26, while EPS last year was -$5.2. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.23, with high estimates of -$0.16 and low estimates of -$0.42.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.45. EPS for the following year is $0.09, with 4 analysts recommending between $0.21 and -$0.06.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $59.6M to a low estimate of $55.6M. As of the current estimate, Independence Contract Drilling Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.31M, an estimated increase of 37.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $55.92M, an increase of 17.50% less than the figure of $37.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $59.26M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $49.41M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ICD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $248.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $225.29M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $238.94M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $186.71M, up 28.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $267.03M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $285.9M and the low estimate is $251.78M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 11.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.