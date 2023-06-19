Independent Bank Corporation (IBCP) Stocks Experience Steady decrease to Close at $17.91

Independent Bank Corporation (NASDAQ: IBCP) closed the day trading at $17.91 down -2.50% from the previous closing price of $18.37. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 169034 shares were traded. IBCP stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.55 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.77.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of IBCP, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.59 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.91. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.22 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when Beia Terance L bought 1,831 shares for $15.62 per share. The transaction valued at 28,600 led to the insider holds 38,120 shares of the business.

Mohr Gavin A. bought 2,200 shares of IBCP for $36,520 on May 03. The Executive Vice President now owns 16,372 shares after completing the transaction at $16.60 per share. On Mar 16, another insider, Keller Christina, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 660 shares for $18.94 each. As a result, the insider paid 12,503 and bolstered with 8,963 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IBCP now has a Market Capitalization of 378.64M. As of this moment, Independent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.52, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.15. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.82. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.06 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.03.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IBCP has reached a high of $24.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 17.07, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 20.60.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, IBCP traded about 99.87K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, IBCP traded about 94.01k shares per day. A total of 21.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.14M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 80.80% stake in the company. Shares short for IBCP as of May 30, 2023 were 303.54k with a Short Ratio of 0.30M, compared to 244.83k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.44% and a Short% of Float of 1.79%.

Dividends & Splits

IBCP’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.92, up from 0.89 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.84%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.13%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.83. The current Payout Ratio is 32.10% for IBCP, which recently paid a dividend on May 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 03, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 31, 2010 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.61 and a low estimate of $0.58, while EPS last year was $0.61. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.61, with high estimates of $0.63 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.46 and $2.37 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.42. EPS for the following year is $2.5, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.6 and $2.41.

Revenue Estimates

4 analysts predict $38.19M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $38.7M to a low estimate of $37.7M. As of the current estimate, Independent Bank Corporation’s year-ago sales were $36.06M, an estimated increase of 5.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $38.84M, a decrease of -1.30% less than the figure of $5.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $39.4M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $38.5M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IBCP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $156.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $153.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $155.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $149.56M, up 3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $163.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $166.3M and the low estimate is $158.9M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.