Inotiv Inc. (NOTV)’s valuation ratios: A closer look

The closing price of Inotiv Inc. (NASDAQ: NOTV) was $5.29 for the day, up 2.12% from the previous closing price of $5.18. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 367300 shares were traded. NOTV stock price reached its highest trading level at $5.37 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $5.05.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of NOTV’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.37 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 19, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $8 from $10 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 14 when Sagartz John E bought 5,100 shares for $4.91 per share. The transaction valued at 25,041 led to the insider holds 692,047 shares of the business.

Beattie John Gregory bought 5,000 shares of NOTV for $34,950 on Feb 22. The Chief Operating Officer now owns 63,795 shares after completing the transaction at $6.99 per share. On Dec 09, another insider, Pitchford William D, who serves as the Chief Human Resources Officer of the company, sold 2,123 shares for $5.82 each. As a result, the insider received 12,366 and left with 74,051 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NOTV now has a Market Capitalization of 136.27M and an Enterprise Value of 528.53M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.22 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.50. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.88 whereas that against EBITDA is -1.93.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NOTV has reached a high of $27.22, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.64. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 5.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.58.

Shares Statistics:

NOTV traded an average of 352.30K shares per day over the past three months and 383.26k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 20.72M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.00% stake in the company. Shares short for NOTV as of May 30, 2023 were 1.88M with a Short Ratio of 1.88M, compared to 2.51M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.31% and a Short% of Float of 7.69%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 2 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.1 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.01 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.17, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$3.68 and -$3.7 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$3.69. EPS for the following year is -$0.66, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.55 and -$0.78.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 3 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $153.71M to a low estimate of $147.77M. As of the current estimate, Inotiv Inc.’s year-ago sales were $172.67M, an estimated decrease of -12.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $155.52M, an increase of 3.40% over than the figure of -$12.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $159.68M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $152.07M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NOTV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $581.67M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $580M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $580.56M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $547.66M, up 6.00% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $605.24M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $608M and the low estimate is $603.33M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.