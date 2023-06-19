Insperity Inc. (NSP)’s EPS estimates by 4 analysts

As of close of business last night, Insperity Inc.’s stock clocked out at $119.77, up 0.55% from its previous closing price of $119.12. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.65 from its previous closing price. On the day, 450043 shares were traded. NSP stock price reached its highest trading level at $120.78 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $119.08.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of NSP’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.22 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 21.03. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 2.77 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 2.77.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 25 when SARVADI PAUL J sold 12,302 shares for $110.12 per share. The transaction valued at 1,354,696 led to the insider holds 537,986 shares of the business.

SHARP DOUGLAS S sold 5,159 shares of NSP for $638,581 on May 01. The EVP Finance, CFO & Treasurer now owns 21,015 shares after completing the transaction at $123.78 per share. On May 01, another insider, SARVADI PAUL J, who serves as the Chairman of the Board & CEO of the company, sold 840 shares for $124.12 each. As a result, the insider received 104,261 and left with 550,288 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, NSP now has a Market Capitalization of 4.58B and an Enterprise Value of 4.27B. As of this moment, Insperity’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.67, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.51. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.74 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 34.12. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.70 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, NSP has reached a high of $131.09, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $87.74. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 118.75, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 115.19.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that NSP traded 277.41K shares on average per day over the past three months and 309.68k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 37.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 35.73M. Insiders hold about 1.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.30% stake in the company. Shares short for NSP as of May 30, 2023 were 1.41M with a Short Ratio of 1.41M, compared to 1.6M on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.68% and a Short% of Float of 5.39%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.08, NSP has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.28. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.75%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.90%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.54. The current Payout Ratio is 38.80% for NSP, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 21, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 06, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 18, 2017 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 4 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.26 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $1.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.11, with high estimates of $1.19 and low estimates of $1.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.09 and $5.92 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.97. EPS for the following year is $6.39, with 4 analysts recommending between $6.61 and $6.23.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $1.56B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.59B to a low estimate of $1.53B. As of the current estimate, Insperity Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.43B, an estimated increase of 8.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.55B, an increase of 7.90% less than the figure of $8.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.56B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.54B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for NSP’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.44B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.48B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $5.94B, up 9.20% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.08B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.43B and the low estimate is $6.7B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.