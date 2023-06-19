Intellicheck Inc. (IDN) Shares See Highest Trading Level at $2.56

As of close of business last night, Intellicheck Inc.’s stock clocked out at $2.56, up 0.39% from its previous closing price of $2.55. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0100 from its previous closing price. On the day, 63212 shares were traded. IDN stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.5850 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.5100.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IDN’s stock, we examine its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when Ishmael Jeffrey bought 6,000 shares for $2.39 per share. The transaction valued at 14,335 led to the insider holds 268,980 shares of the business.

Ishmael Jeffrey bought 7,505 shares of IDN for $14,935 on Dec 16. The CFO now owns 166,506 shares after completing the transaction at $1.99 per share. On Dec 15, another insider, Ishmael Jeffrey, who serves as the CFO of the company, bought 3,995 shares for $1.99 each. As a result, the insider paid 7,950 and bolstered with 159,001 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IDN now has a Market Capitalization of 49.28M and an Enterprise Value of 39.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.75. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.32 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.91.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDN has reached a high of $3.37, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.4022, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 2.3816.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IDN traded 43.29K shares on average per day over the past three months and 57.01k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 19.09M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.48M. Insiders hold about 5.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 37.30% stake in the company. Shares short for IDN as of May 30, 2023 were 22.76k with a Short Ratio of 0.02M, compared to 19.66k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.12% and a Short% of Float of 0.14%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 3 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.05 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.07, while EPS last year was -$0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.04, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.13 and -$0.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.18. EPS for the following year is -$0.07, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.05 and -$0.1.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 4 analysts expect revenue to total $4.44M. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.62M to a low estimate of $4.36M. As of the current estimate, Intellicheck Inc.’s year-ago sales were $4.01M, an estimated increase of 10.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.75M, an increase of 18.40% over than the figure of $10.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.56M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for IDN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $19.53M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $18.46M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $19.04M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $15.97M, up 19.30% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $22.45M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $22.46M and the low estimate is $22.45M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 17.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.