Is Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:STSS) an excellent stock to buy at the moment?

In the latest session, Sharps Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: STSS) closed at $0.83 down -5.85% from its previous closing price of $0.88. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0451 from its previous closing price. On the day, 72575 shares were traded. STSS stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.8816 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.8300.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sharps Technology Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 14 when Hayes Robert Michael bought 4,000 shares for $1.28 per share. The transaction valued at 5,120 led to the insider holds 65,682 shares of the business.

Hayes Robert Michael bought 2,100 shares of STSS for $2,847 on Mar 15. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 61,682 shares after completing the transaction at $1.36 per share. On Mar 14, another insider, Hayes Robert Michael, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $1.34 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,340 and bolstered with 59,582 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, STSS now has a Market Capitalization of 9.67M and an Enterprise Value of 10.33M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, STSS has reached a high of $2.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.0027, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.1984.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, STSS has traded an average of 951.09K shares per day and 142.95k over the past ten days. A total of 10.73M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 5.70M. Insiders hold about 0.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 2.80% stake in the company. Shares short for STSS as of May 30, 2023 were 326.64k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 387.73k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.80% and a Short% of Float of 3.34%.

Earnings Estimates

