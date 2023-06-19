Is this a Prime Time To acquire QCR Holdings Inc. (QCRH) stock

In the latest session, QCR Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: QCRH) closed at $43.04 down -2.58% from its previous closing price of $44.18. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 131744 shares were traded. QCRH stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.52 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $42.91.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of QCR Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.54 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.54. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 26 when HELLING LARRY J bought 1,000 shares for $39.75 per share. The transaction valued at 39,750 led to the insider holds 27,643 shares of the business.

Jacobs Elizabeth S bought 540 shares of QCRH for $20,028 on May 12. The Director now owns 2,366 shares after completing the transaction at $37.09 per share. On May 04, another insider, Field James M., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 1,000 shares for $36.58 each. As a result, the insider paid 36,585 and bolstered with 7,543 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, QCRH now has a Market Capitalization of 719.55M. As of this moment, QCR’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 7.39, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.74. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, QCRH has reached a high of $62.85, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.14. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.66, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 48.37.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, QCRH has traded an average of 61.19K shares per day and 80.93k over the past ten days. A total of 16.78M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.37M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 70.50% stake in the company. Shares short for QCRH as of May 30, 2023 were 172.09k with a Short Ratio of 0.17M, compared to 178.85k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.03% and a Short% of Float of 1.06%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for QCRH is 0.24, from 0.24 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.54%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.58. The current Payout Ratio is 4.10% for QCRH, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 31, 2004 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.38 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.58 and a low estimate of $1.25, while EPS last year was $1.73. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.36, with high estimates of $1.61 and low estimates of $1.22.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.5 and $5.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.78. EPS for the following year is $5.74, with 5 analysts recommending between $7 and $5.05.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $59M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $62M to a low estimate of $54.8M. As of the current estimate, QCR Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $59.4M, an estimated decrease of -0.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $59.25M, a decrease of -2.50% less than the figure of -$0.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $62.1M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $54.7M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for QCRH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $249M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $221.5M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $237.38M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $231.12M, up 2.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $247.43M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $262.19M and the low estimate is $229.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.