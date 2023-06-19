Is this a Prime Time To acquire Sonendo Inc. (SONX) stock

In the latest session, Sonendo Inc. (NYSE: SONX) closed at $1.08 down -5.26% from its previous closing price of $1.14. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 108510 shares were traded. SONX stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0600.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Sonendo Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.90 and its Current Ratio is at 7.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.54.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on January 31, 2022, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $6.90.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 03 when Watts Michael Patrick sold 1,126 shares for $1.24 per share. The transaction valued at 1,397 led to the insider holds 584,198 shares of the business.

Smith Michael John sold 1,036 shares of SONX for $1,286 on May 03. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 776,358 shares after completing the transaction at $1.24 per share. On May 03, another insider, Kirkpatrick Andrew J, who serves as the Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 879 shares for $1.24 each. As a result, the insider received 1,091 and left with 174,877 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SONX now has a Market Capitalization of 55.39M and an Enterprise Value of 21.05M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.35 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.49 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.41.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SONX has reached a high of $2.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3522, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.7829.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, SONX has traded an average of 97.28K shares per day and 53.72k over the past ten days. A total of 93.39M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 43.76M. Insiders hold about 2.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 42.10% stake in the company. Shares short for SONX as of May 30, 2023 were 449.12k with a Short Ratio of 0.45M, compared to 548.63k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.88% and a Short% of Float of 1.05%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 4 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.15 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.14 and a low estimate of -$0.16, while EPS last year was -$0.57. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.15, with high estimates of -$0.14 and low estimates of -$0.17.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.57 and -$0.66 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.6. EPS for the following year is -$0.5, with 4 analysts recommending between -$0.4 and -$0.59.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 4 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $11.33M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $11.44M to a low estimate of $11.2M. As of the current estimate, Sonendo Inc.’s year-ago sales were $10.55M, an estimated increase of 7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $12.09M, an increase of 29.90% over than the figure of $7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $12.5M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $11.59M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SONX’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.77M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $48.3M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $48.57M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $41.66M, up 16.60% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $66.06M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $74.6M and the low estimate is $59M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 36.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.