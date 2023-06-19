It’s a good day to be an Vizsla Silver Corp. (VZLA) shareholder

The closing price of Vizsla Silver Corp. (AMEX: VZLA) was $1.13 for the day, up 2.73% from the previous closing price of $1.10. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 377222 shares were traded. VZLA stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1500 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0700.

Ratios:

Our analysis of VZLA’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 18.00 and its Current Ratio is at 18.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Alliance Global Partners on May 17, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $3.25.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VZLA now has a Market Capitalization of 227.79M and an Enterprise Value of 213.44M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VZLA has reached a high of $1.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.91. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.3562, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.2595.

Shares Statistics:

VZLA traded an average of 214.02K shares per day over the past three months and 175.5k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 175.11M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 137.22M. Insiders hold about 12.62% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 25.72% stake in the company. Shares short for VZLA as of May 30, 2023 were 367.69k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 385.69k on Apr 27, 2023.