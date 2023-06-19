It’s an appealing income play to consider EverQuote Inc. (EVER)

As of close of business last night, EverQuote Inc.’s stock clocked out at $7.22, down -2.10% from its previous closing price of $7.38. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.16 from its previous closing price. On the day, 318068 shares were traded. EVER stock price reached its highest trading level at $7.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $7.20.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of EVER’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.80 and its Current Ratio is at 1.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 12 when Mendal Jayme sold 9,280 shares for $8.01 per share. The transaction valued at 74,333 led to the insider holds 354,678 shares of the business.

Auguste Darryl sold 1,037 shares of EVER for $9,561 on May 23. The Director now owns 83,919 shares after completing the transaction at $9.22 per share. On May 22, another insider, Shields John L., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 1,200 shares for $8.62 each. As a result, the insider received 10,344 and left with 18,461 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, EVER now has a Market Capitalization of 238.18M and an Enterprise Value of 214.79M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.60 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.13. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is -11.23.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, EVER has reached a high of $18.86, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.23. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 8.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.77.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that EVER traded 473.62K shares on average per day over the past three months and 368.32k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 32.89M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.85M. Insiders hold about 4.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.90% stake in the company. Shares short for EVER as of May 30, 2023 were 1.04M with a Short Ratio of 1.04M, compared to 862.87k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.16% and a Short% of Float of 5.06%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 6 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.31 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.22 and a low estimate of -$0.36, while EPS last year was -$0.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.26, with high estimates of -$0.19 and low estimates of -$0.32.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.68 and -$1.09 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.88. EPS for the following year is -$0.51, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.36 and -$0.79.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 7 analysts expect revenue to total $72.16M. It ranges from a high estimate of $74.8M to a low estimate of $67.8M. As of the current estimate, EverQuote Inc.’s year-ago sales were $101.92M, an estimated decrease of -29.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $78.82M, a decrease of -15.30% over than the figure of -$29.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $89.94M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $72.37M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for EVER’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $374.92M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $326M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $343.95M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $404.13M, down -14.90% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $413.83M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $501.6M and the low estimate is $318.51M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 20.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.