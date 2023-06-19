It’s an appealing income play to consider IDT Corporation (IDT)

As of close of business last night, IDT Corporation’s stock clocked out at $25.95, down -2.08% from its previous closing price of $26.50. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.55 from its previous closing price. On the day, 189901 shares were traded. IDT stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.87.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of IDT’s stock, we examine its different ratios.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 11 when MASON JOYCE J sold 3,407 shares for $32.89 per share. The transaction valued at 112,057 led to the insider holds 36,119 shares of the business.

COSENTINO ERIC F. sold 1,100 shares of IDT for $37,592 on Apr 04. The Director now owns 705 shares after completing the transaction at $34.17 per share. On Mar 29, another insider, SHEA NADINE, who serves as the EVP of GLOBAL HUMAN RESOURCES of the company, sold 1,296 shares for $33.78 each. As a result, the insider received 43,776 and left with 6,275 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, IDT now has a Market Capitalization of 661.63M and an Enterprise Value of 533.10M. As of this moment, IDT’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.59. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.52 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.42. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.42 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.57.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, IDT has reached a high of $35.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.68. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.56, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 29.14.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that IDT traded 86.15K shares on average per day over the past three months and 148.24k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 25.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 16.42M. Insiders hold about 31.01% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.46% stake in the company. Shares short for IDT as of May 30, 2023 were 305.81k with a Short Ratio of 0.31M, compared to 338.65k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.20% and a Short% of Float of 1.88%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for IDT, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 28, 2018 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 17, 2018. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 31, 2013 when the company split stock in a 1183:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 0 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0 and $0 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.