It’s Time To Focus On The Long Run With JAKKS Pacific Inc. (JAKK) stock

The price of JAKKS Pacific Inc. (NASDAQ: JAKK) closed at $21.35 in the last session, down -3.92% from day before closing price of $22.22. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 98680 shares were traded. JAKK stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.33.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at JAKK’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 5.75 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 3.02. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.21 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.19.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on January 12, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $23 from $20 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when Benefit Street Partners LLC sold 85,000 shares for $22.54 per share. The transaction valued at 1,915,968 led to the insider holds 776,524 shares of the business.

Benefit Street Partners LLC sold 413,000 shares of JAKK for $9,431,280 on Jul 29. The 10% Owner now owns 861,524 shares after completing the transaction at $22.84 per share. On Jul 28, another insider, Benefit Street Partners LLC, who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 202,000 shares for $22.92 each. As a result, the insider received 4,630,775 and left with 1,274,524 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, JAKK now has a Market Capitalization of 210.74M and an Enterprise Value of 225.05M. As of this moment, JAKKS’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 2.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.65. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.28 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.49. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.29 whereas that against EBITDA is 3.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, JAKK has reached a high of $27.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.80.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, JAKK traded on average about 130.14K shares per day over the past 3-months and 63.97k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 9.87M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 7.09M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 45.00% stake in the company. Shares short for JAKK as of May 30, 2023 were 192.05k with a Short Ratio of 0.19M, compared to 233.61k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.95% and a Short% of Float of 2.69%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for JAKK, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 09, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 11, 2013. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 09, 2020 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 3 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.89 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.67 and a low estimate of $0.49, while EPS last year was $2.1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.82, with high estimates of $4.18 and low estimates of $3.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $6.25 and $3.25 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.75. EPS for the following year is $4.59, with 2 analysts recommending between $5 and $4.19.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $184.3M. It ranges from a high estimate of $215M to a low estimate of $157.21M. As of the current estimate, JAKKS Pacific Inc.’s year-ago sales were $220.42M, an estimated decrease of -16.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $301.7M, an increase of 15.80% over than the figure of -$16.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $335M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $284.2M.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for JAKK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $890M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $699.86M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $765.19M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $796.19M, down -3.90% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $782.19M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $840M and the low estimate is $751.46M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.