Lancaster Colony Corporation (LANC) stock: comparing current and last year EPS estimates

The closing price of Lancaster Colony Corporation (NASDAQ: LANC) was $186.04 for the day, down -0.47% from the previous closing price of $186.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.87 from its previous closing price. On the day, 350854 shares were traded. LANC stock price reached its highest trading level at $188.62 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $183.80.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LANC’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 62.05 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 78.90. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 2.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on May 23, 2022, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $140.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 14 when Bird Kristin sold 1,535 shares for $198.73 per share. The transaction valued at 305,051 led to the insider holds 3,194 shares of the business.

Stealey Carl R. sold 591 shares of LANC for $118,723 on Dec 12. The President-T Marzetti Retail now owns 13,620 shares after completing the transaction at $200.89 per share. On Nov 10, another insider, Ciesinski David Alan, who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 2,225 shares for $209.16 each. As a result, the insider received 465,373 and left with 48,374 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LANC now has a Market Capitalization of 5.12B and an Enterprise Value of 5.05B. As of this moment, Lancaster’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.06, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 27.12. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 13.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.83 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.85. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 22.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LANC has reached a high of $220.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $120.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 204.08, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 192.43.

Shares Statistics:

LANC traded an average of 152.34K shares per day over the past three months and 184.51k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 27.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 18.65M. Insiders hold about 1.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 64.30% stake in the company. Shares short for LANC as of May 30, 2023 were 792.34k with a Short Ratio of 0.79M, compared to 946.14k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.88% and a Short% of Float of 4.12%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 3.30, LANC has a forward annual dividend rate of 3.40. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.77%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.83%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.73. The current Payout Ratio is 65.00% for LANC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 07, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 27, 1998 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.26 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.29 and a low estimate of $1.19, while EPS last year was $1.66. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.96, with high estimates of $2.11 and low estimates of $1.81.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $4.91 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.97. EPS for the following year is $6.86, with 4 analysts recommending between $7.39 and $6.63.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 4 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $488.5M to a low estimate of $467.21M. As of the current estimate, Lancaster Colony Corporation’s year-ago sales were $452.41M, an estimated increase of 5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $471.61M, an increase of 11.90% over than the figure of $5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $471.61M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $471.61M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LANC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.86B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.84B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.85B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.68B, up 10.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.96B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.98B and the low estimate is $1.94B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.