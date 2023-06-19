Lazydays Holdings Inc. (LAZY)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of Lazydays Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LAZY) closed at $10.77 in the last session, down -3.58% from day before closing price of $11.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.40 from its previous closing price. On the day, 114404 shares were traded. LAZY stock price reached its highest trading level at $11.28 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.77.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at LAZY’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.28 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, CJS Securities on June 12, 2023, initiated with a Market Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 19 when Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 731,627 shares for $11.20 per share. The transaction valued at 8,194,222 led to the insider holds 6,190,050 shares of the business.

Coliseum Capital Management, L bought 505,184 shares of LAZY for $6,202,199 on Mar 16. The Director now owns 5,458,423 shares after completing the transaction at $12.28 per share. On Mar 02, another insider, Coliseum Capital Management, L, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 362,114 shares for $12.50 each. As a result, the insider paid 4,526,425 and bolstered with 4,953,239 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LAZY now has a Market Capitalization of 149.50M and an Enterprise Value of 656.10M. As of this moment, Lazydays’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 4.20, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.74. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.12 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.53 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.64.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LAZY has reached a high of $17.95, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $10.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 11.55, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 12.69.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, LAZY traded on average about 85.72K shares per day over the past 3-months and 104.22k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 11.99M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 9.20M. Insiders hold about 1.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.00% stake in the company. Shares short for LAZY as of May 30, 2023 were 692.46k with a Short Ratio of 0.69M, compared to 689.01k on Apr 27, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.00% and a Short% of Float of 9.94%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 4 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0, while EPS last year was $0.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.13, with high estimates of $0.2 and low estimates of $0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.25 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.03. EPS for the following year is $0.78, with 4 analysts recommending between $1.1 and $0.62.

Revenue Estimates

According to 4 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $319.24M. It ranges from a high estimate of $334.5M to a low estimate of $305M. As of the current estimate, Lazydays Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $373.55M, an estimated decrease of -14.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $307.35M, a decrease of -5.10% over than the figure of -$14.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $318M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $289.59M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LAZY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.15B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.33B, down -11.40% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.23B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.29B and the low estimate is $1.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.